LEGO Build event helps students learn about architecture, explore careers

AIA Wilmington held their LEGO Build event at D.C Virgo Preparatory Academy to educate children in at-risk communities on architectural design and building.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) held a LEGO Build event Thursday at D.C. Virgo Preparatory Academy to educate students about architecture as a potential career path and establish a contact point for future talent.

AIA Wilmington received additional ACTIVATE grant funding along with support from General Shale Brick to allow for more LEGO Build’s with local students.

The organization’s volunteers, staff from D.C. Virgo, and Cape Fear Community College students were among those helping with the event.

A short presentation was given by AIA Wilmington members on the basics of architecture and how it can be seen in our everyday lives.

The team answered questions and gave students a map to see how their school was built, where they enter and exit from, and all the structure’s features.

A representative from General Shale Brick says, “Many of these students have never had the opportunity to work with LEGOS or follow the instruction booklet, so there is a huge opportunity to engage the students and watch them interact and learn.”

After the presentation, students were moved into classrooms where they were given their own LEGO set, and a chance to sit down with an architect who would assist them in building their structure.

There were a few different LEGO sets available that represented real life structures, such as the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.

The Vice Principal of D.C Virgo, Dr. Laura Jennings, detailed the various educational components involved in this activity.

“Today they get some hands-on-experiences with building their own communities. It brings in some STEM activities where they’re learning through science, math and their environment. Just a lot of different things culminating together for them in this particular project,” she continues, “We are really happy to see them get to expand their minds with each other and build a new city with their LEGOs.”

At the end of the LEGO building session, the students were allowed to take their LEGO sets home to share with family and friends.