Leland holding egg hop event Saturday morning

An egg hop is being held Saturday in Leland (Photo: Pixabay / MGN)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — An egg hop celebrating the arrival of spring is happening Saturday at the Leland Cultural Arts Center.

The event was planned to take place outside, but had to be moved inside due to the threat for severe weather.

Families can stop by to receive a basket full of eggs from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

You’re asked to bring your baskets and sort through all eggs before you leave to see if you won a prize.

To receive your prize, you must open the egg while at the Leland Cultural Arts Center and show staff.