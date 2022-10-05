Leland Police host National Night Out event for community engagement

Leland Police and Fire, Highway Patrol and Brunswick County Sheriff's Office all took part in the community event.

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Founders Park was busy today with members of the community, vendors and local officials for Leland’s “National Night Out” event.

Normally held in the month of August, Leland Police and other community officials instead opted for October to hold the event to take advantage of the cooler weather.

Leland Police Department and Fire Department were in attendance, as well as Highway Patrol and Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

There were food trucks and vendors, live music, games and more.

According to the Town of Leland’s website, “National Night Out is an annual community building campaign that promotes partnerships between police and the communities they serve, along with neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.”

The event gives the community a chance to meet and talk to local law enforcement and public safety officers while also providing a safe space for entertainment and socialization.

The Leland Chief of Police, Jeremy Humphries, was in attendance and welcomed the community to the event.

“National night out, for itself, is to bring communities together. It’s to bridge those gaps and give families and neighbors and opportunity to meet and have discussions… It gives us also an opportunity to meet our residents, that we may have not had the opportunity to talk to as well, and get to know them a little bit better, and let them get to know us a little bit better.”

“We are grateful for our partnerships and we hope everyone that does come out has a really good time and we look forward to conversations and the chats that follow.” With a smile, he continued, “We would also like to thank our local news media for being out here as well.”

One attendee, named Tiffany, said she enjoyed how the Leland ‘Night Out’ gave locals a chance to get out of the house and socialize.

“It gets the kids out, and even families, especially with how COVID just came and all of that, it’s so much easier for people to express themselves and get to know others.”

For those who missed out on Tuesday’s events can join Leland’s “Coffee with a Cop” event, which takes place Wednesday morning at the Leland Port City Java located on East Cutlar Crossing from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Similar events can either be found on our website, or by going to the Town of Leland’s website by clicking here.