Lewis Farms begins U-pick strawberry season

Lewis Farms has begun its U-pick strawberry season (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Less than a week after opening for the season, Lewis Farms has announced the start of their U-pick season.

The location on Gordon Road allows visitors to choose their own strawberries straight off the vine to fill a bucket with.

Visitors can swing by Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., with the business being open from 1:00 p.m. through 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Lewis Farms said Wednesday the spot was a little muddy from recent rains, but ready for picking.