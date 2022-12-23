Lighthouse Shining Ministries holds food and new clothes giveaway in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A New Hanover County church held its bi-monthly food giveaway Thursday on Carolina Beach Road but it looked a little different than usual.

20 palettes of brand new clothes -ranging from coats to pants and shoes were donated from Walmart and available for anyone in need.

Lighthouse Shining Ministries holds a food pantry every second and fourth Thursday of every month, fresh produce and meat, along with canned goods are available to anyone who shows up.

Pastor Rico Hopson has been holding the food pantry giveaway since Hurricane Florence but said the need keeps growing.

“You know there’s a lot of people that are really going through hard times down here,” he said. “We live by the water, there are big houses, houses on the beach but there are many people in the area that are the most disadvantaged.”

Mike Plourde and his wife Julie have been stopping by the church to get food for the past six months.

“You know when you’re on social security, food prices go up, but our price (income) stays the same,” said Mike. “Yeah, this helps a lot.”

The church still has lots of adult and children’s clothing, and shoes and will hold another giveaway on Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 6622 Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington.

Registration is not required; the items will be distributed on a first-come basis.

