Local anglers being encouraged to donate flounder carcasses to science

(Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you reel in a flounder this season, you’re being asked to think twice before throwing the carcass in the trash.

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries says they will collect flounder carcasses of legal size (15 inches or greater) from recreational fishermen during the upcoming recreational flounder season to be used for science.



The division has set up eight temporary freezer locations, in addition to the ten carcass collection locations available throughout the year, where recreational fishermen can take their flounder carcasses.



The temporary locations in the Cape Fear are:

Bridge Tender Marina: 1418 Airlie Rd, Wilmington;

Ocean Isle Marina: 2000 Sommersett Rd SW, Ocean Isle Beach; and

Seapath Yacht Club: 330 Causeway Dr, Wrightsville Beach

The year-round locations are (map available here):

Sea View Crab Company, Wilmington;

Tex’s Tackle, Wilmington; and

NC Division of Marine Fisheries, Wilmington

Anglers that donate legal carcasses and provide a completed carcass collection catch card will be eligible for either an Angler Recognition Certificate (one per season for fish 15 inches to less than 24 inches total length) or a N.C. Saltwater Fishing Tournament Citation (one per fish for fish 24 inches or greater total length).



The Department says when cleaning the fish, anglers should leave the head and tail intact and, if possible, leave the guts in the fish. Anglers who fished on a charter boat or head boat should let the fish cleaner know the carcass will be donated.



Instructions on how to deposit the carcasses are posted on each freezer. Anglers will be asked to give information related to how and when the fish was caught and must provide their names and addresses if they wish to receive a certificate or citation.



Division biologists will measure the fish, determine the sex, if possible, and remove the otoliths (ear bones) to determine the age of the fish. The information collected will be used in future flounder stock assessments.

The 2022 recreational flounder season will open at 12:01 a.m. September 1st and close at 11:59 p.m. September 30th for both the recreational hook-and-line and gig fisheries. There is a one flounder per person per day creel limit with a minimum size limit of 15-inch total length (from the tip of the snout to the tip of the compressed tail).