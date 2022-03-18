Local Broadway touring star comes full circle

Erin’s acting career actually began in Wilmington, having spent most of her youth in productions by Opera House Theatre Company.

(Photo: Sonya Johnson/CFCC)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Ahead of the arrival of the National Broadway Tour of Hairspray at Cape Fear Community College’s Wilson Center, Erin Sullivan, Hospitality Coordinator at the Center, interviewed Kaelee Albritton, the actress currently playing Amber Von Tussle in the show, live on the Wilson Center’s Instagram.

This interview was a full-circle moment for Erin, as she played the role of Amber on the National Tour of Hairspray from 2007-2010. Over the course of those three years, Erin played over 300 shows in North America and Japan.

Erin’s acting career actually began in Wilmington, having spent most of her youth in productions by Opera House Theatre Company.

Beyond Hairspray, Erin was also a part of the National Broadway tours of Grease, Shrek, and The Wedding Singer.

With over 20 years of experience as a professional actor and after 18 years in New York City, Erin returned to the Port City this past fall and began working at the Wilson Center.

“I can’t even describe how exciting it is to see this new generation of talent tell this incredible story with some of the best music ever written for musical theater,” said Erin, “Having HAIRSPRAY playing the stage of the Wilson Center, in my hometown, a show that changed my career and my life, just feels so full circle. It’s gonna be so hard for me not to run on that stage and join in! I’m so thrilled to host this mega-talented cast and crew at our beautiful theater and hope the Wilmington community comes out to join us for this memorable production!”

There are three chances to catch Hairspray this weekend as part of the PNC Broadway Series at the Wilson Center:

March 19, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. and March 20, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.WilsonCenterTickets.com, or by contacting the Ticket Central box office.

Ticket Central is open for telephone and in-person sales from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday only.

Ticket Central may be reached by telephone at 910.362.7999; questions may also be directed to tickets@wilsoncentertickets.com.