Local Government Commission and New Hanover County Commissioners discuss Project Grace

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — New Hanover County Commissioners discussed Project Grace with the Local Government Commission Tuesday.

New Hanover County Commissioner Dane Scalise led the discussion, along with County Manager Chris Coudriet. Scalise discussed the county’s side of things and reflected on the changes they made from the first version of Project Grace. Last month, commissioners approved the newest version of Project Grace with a projected price tag not exceeding $57 million.

New Hanover County resident Diana Hill also attended the meeting. Hill has been very vocal against Project Grace and says no matter which plan, there are other issues the county should be dealing with right now. Project Grace has been in development since 2014 and involves repurposing parts of Chestnut, Grace and North Third Street including a new downtown library and museum.

The New Hanover County Commissioners issued a statement after the meeting with the LGC saying “We appreciate the Local Government Commission’s thoughtful consideration of Project Grace and the opportunity to engage in today’s robust and in-depth dialogue. This initiative continues to have unanimous, bipartisan support and is crucial for New Hanover County’s progress. We eagerly await the LGC’s final review and a vote in October.”

The LGC will vote on the final approval of Project Grace in October.