Local non-profit looks to bring music to kids this holiday season

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Many are often inspired and driven by music, but a new type of music movement is underway in Wilmington.

Charlie Smith is trying to share his passion with young musicians through his non-profit, Play it Forward Wilmington

“I’ve been playing almost 20 years just for fun and I’ve enjoyed the bands I’m in and all the friendships that have come out of it. I kind of want everyone to have that same experience. A lot of kids don’t get to do music at a young age, a lot of times it’s sports that’s pushed on them, so it’s just like trying it and see what happens with it,” said Smith.

Smith started this charity back in 2015. He takes used and sometimes damaged instruments, cleans them up, and gives them to children who might not otherwise have this opportunity.

“We started pushing it more and more, then we started getting funding and over the holidays we came up with the Play it Forward Wilmington as like an official thing and then we started helping out families at Christmas as presents and stuff for their kids” Smith explained.

As a Wilmington native and lover of music, it’s easy for Smith to be involved in the community. but to make sure the music plays on, Smith is accepting instrument donations and funding.

“So, people been reaching out to us, we have our office that people can come to, but the easiest thing to do is do drop-offs at Guitar Pickers, Base Plucker’s or Otto’s Drum Shop. They’re three local shops in the same shopping center, they’ve been taking in all the donations, cleaning them up and I go pick them up daily” Smith laughed.

Play it Forward plans to donate many guitars, amps and drums to those in need this holiday season.