Local State Farm agent presents $5000 grant to Ocean Cure

(Photo: State Farm / Ocean Cure)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — On June 16th State Farm agent Josh London presented Ocean Cure with a $5,000 grant on his behalf from State Farm® in recognition for being a 100 for Good® Champion.

“Through grants like this we are able to improve accessibility to a place that was previously inaccessible for those with mobility issues,” Ocean Cure founder Kevin Murphy said. “We are grateful to Josh for this generous donation.”

London was among 100 State Farm agents recognized for their dedication of time and resources to serve local communities.

“At State Farm, we are committed to helping build stronger communities,” London said. “For me, it’s not enough to simply say we’re a Good Neighbor, we embrace the responsibility to make this community better by being a part of a solution.”