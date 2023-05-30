Loneliness and isolation crisis in the United States

(WWAY) — The U.S. Surgeon General is calling attention to the loneliness and isolation health crisis in the United States.

An advisory released earlier this month addresses the effects of loneliness, social connection, and isolation. In the advisory, health officials note that lacking social connection is as dangerous as smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

Dr. Kathleen Young, a Clinical Health Psychologist with Novant Health, says if someone is struggling with loneliness, this is what they can do.

“When people are having issues with things like loneliness and mood and anxiety, a really good place to make a start is a primary care provider. They are trained to be able to manage aspects of behavioral and mental health,” said Young.

Dr. Young also says one of the best things you can do to break out of isolation is to find an activity you are already interested in, to help break the pressure of forming connections with people immediately.