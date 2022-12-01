Long list of holiday events taking place in Leland through January

Leland is hosting several family-fun events this Holiday Season (Photo: Kevin Dooley / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is celebrating the Holiday Season all month with several fun events happening around the area.

Leland in Lights kicks off this Saturday at 6:00 p.m. in Founders Park. The annual display of lights will feature a festive walking tour through the decorations. Admission is free and begins at dusk each evening through January 3rd.

A Holiday Art Market is being held Saturday from 10:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. at the Leland Cultural Arts Center, located at 1212 Magnolia Village Way. The free Market will feature unique handmade gifts sure to please everyone on your shopping list.

On December 9th, the Cultural Arts Center is holding an Ugly Sweater Party, giving participants the opportunity to wow the crowd with their ugliest holiday sweater. The festive outfit event runs from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and offers the chance to win prizes from local businesses. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased HERE.

A Movie in the Park event will take place the following day on December 10th. The Polar Express will be shown at 6:00 p.m., followed by the Leland Express train at 7:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or chairs for the free event.

Lastly, a Sensory Friendly Santa Visit will be offered on December 17th at the Leland Cultural Arts Center. The event gives children with specific needs the opportunity to enjoy the time-honored tradition of a visit with Santa in a subdued and calm environment. Registration is required for the free event, which is available HERE.