Look to the sky tonight for a glimpse of the Buck Supermoon

(Photo: Giuseppe Donatiello / MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A special event will be visible in the sky tonight, although you’ll likely have to catch a glimpse of it between passing clouds.

The moon officially reaches full-moon-status at 2:37 pm today, but will still appear full tonight when it rises at 8:54 pm.

This month’s full moon is known as the ‘Buck Moon’, named for the new antlers that emerge from a Buck’s head this time of year.

In addition, this is also a supermoon, when the moon is at its closes orbit to earth, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual.

The full, supermoon is also leading to King Tides along our coast, which are expected to last through the end of the week.