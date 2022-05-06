M.E.C. track & field championship results
Hoggard swept the boys and girls competitions, individual stats included
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – At Hoggard, the Vikings dominated points at the conference track and field championship meet.
Here is the link to individual stats from events.
Below are the team results, courtesy :
Girls
Name Points
1 Hoggard 215
2 Laney 135
3 Ashley High School 124
4 Topsail 84
5 North Brunswick 77
6 South Brunswick 33
7 New Hanover 22
8 West Brunswick 3
Boys
Name Points
1 Hoggard 238.50
2 Ashley High School 126.14
3 Topsail 98.14
4 Laney 93.14
5 New Hanover 46.64
6 North Brunswick 41.43
7 South Brunswick 28
8 West Brunswick 23