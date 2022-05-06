M.E.C. track & field championship results

Hoggard swept the boys and girls competitions, individual stats included

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – At Hoggard, the Vikings dominated points at the conference track and field championship meet.

Here is the link to individual stats from events.

Below are the team results, courtesy :

Girls

Name Points

1 Hoggard 215

2 Laney 135

3 Ashley High School 124

4 Topsail 84

5 North Brunswick 77

6 South Brunswick 33

7 New Hanover 22

8 West Brunswick 3

Boys

Name Points

1 Hoggard 238.50

2 Ashley High School 126.14

3 Topsail 98.14

4 Laney 93.14

5 New Hanover 46.64

6 North Brunswick 41.43

7 South Brunswick 28

8 West Brunswick 23