Maides Cemetery unveiling historic plaque on Saturday

A plaque is being added to a historic cemetery volunteers have spent months cleaning up (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Volunteers have spent months cleaning up a historic African-American cemetery in Wilmington. Now they’re highlighting the site with a commemorative plaque.

The Historic Wilmington Foundation is dedicating the plaque at Maides Cemetery during a ceremony this Saturday at 11:00 am.

The ceremony will take place in conjunction with the 2022 East Wilmington Community Day and will be part of HWF’s annual Preservation Weekend held October 6th through October 9th. New Hanover County Commissioner Jonathan Barfield, Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo, and Councilmember Kevin Spears are all expected to attend.

“HWF is honored to dedicate a plaque for Maides Cemetery so our community may learn about the historic significance of this burial ground,” Historic Wilmington Foundation executive director Travis Gilbert said. “We hope this plaque will inspire curiosity about East Wilmington’s history and passion for joining the volunteer community efforts in preserving this hallowed ground.”

Since beginning the cleanup work, grave markers have been rediscovered, new headstones have been placed by descendants, and archaeological artifacts have been documented.