Maide’s Cemetery clean up project continues, with help from volunteers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Dozens of graves at a historic Wilmington cemetery are now cleaner thanks to the efforts of several volunteers.

Volunteers say weeds up to 2 feet high covered up the stones at Maide’s Cemetery until they trimmed them and raked away surrounding leaves.

Organizers say it’s important for historic places such as the cemetery to not be forgotten, but one volunteer says it’s especially important for her.

“I have a family member here of whose grave I’ve lost track of,” Kathy King said. “I don’t know that I’ll ever find it, but I’m doing this in her honor and in honor of the Maide’s family.”

Kathy King says they are looking for more volunteers for the clean up project that takes place every other Saturday.