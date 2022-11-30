Man arrested for allegedly robbing, beating Bladenboro man in wheelchair

Tahliy Jahrik Latavian Graham has been arrested for allegedly robbing and beating up a Bladenboro man (Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say robbed and beat a Bladenboro man earlier this month.

18-year-old Tahliy Jahrik Latavian Graham of Whiteville was arrested Wednesday in connection to the assault of Demetreus Powell, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation revealed Powell had allegedly been beaten and robbed in his home on November 25th and ended up in a ditch while trying to go get help. A family member located him the following morning after not being able to reach Powell on the phone.

“It was senseless to go in and do someone like that. If they were going to rob him, that’s a different story, but they did not have to do what they did. Basically leaving him for dead, and not the first incident that we’ve had in our town lately, and it’s kind of strange. We’re not used to these type of situations,” Bladenboro Mayor David Hales said.

Powell was airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

Graham has been charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, Robbery with Dangerous Weapon, First Degree Burglary and remains in Bladen County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.

This case is still under investigation.