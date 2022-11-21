Man arrested for allegedly selling cocaine near Bladen County day care

Patrick Tremaine Rhodie was arrested for allegedly selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a Bladen County day care (Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Bladen County man has been arrested for allegedly selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a day care facility.

40-year-old Patrick Tremaine Rhodie was taken into custody on November 18th.

The Sheriff’s Office arrested Rhodie at a house on Slingsby Street in Elizabethtown. Warrants for his arrest stemmed from undercover controlled purchases of cocaine from Rhodie, which were conducted within 1,000 feet of Kidz in Motion Day Care in Elizabethtown, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Rhodie was charged with sell schedule II controlled substances (cocaine), deliver schedule II controlled substances (cocaine), felony possession of cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances (cocaine), manufacturing schedule II controlled substances (cocaine), and selling controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a school.

Rhodie was transported to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where he was held under a $35,000 bond.