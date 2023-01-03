Man arrested in Bladen County for allegedly selling narcotics

Robert Earl Griffin has been arrested for alleged narcotics sale (Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office following numerous community complaints.

The Sheriff’s Office says they received complaints alleging the sale and delivery of controlled substances in the area of Russ Street in Elizabethtown.

During an investigation, amounts of Methamphetamine were purchased from Robert Earl Griffin, 46, of Saint Pauls.

Griffin was arrested and charged with sell schedule II controlled substances, deliver schedule II controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, possession of methamphetamine, manufacture schedule II controlled substances, and maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of keeping or selling controlled substances.

Griffin is being held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $500,000 bond.