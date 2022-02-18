Man charged in Kure Beach stabbing

Gladwyn Russ (Photo: New Hanover Co. Sheriff's Office)

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A man is in the New Hanover County jail accused of stabbing a man in Kure Beach. It happened Wednesday around 9:30 p.m.

According to a news release, Kure Beach police responded to the 100 block of Hanby Avenue in reference to a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found one man stabbed in the chest. The victim was treated at the scene by first responders and then taken to Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Police arrested Gladwyn Taft Russ IV, 37, of Kure Beach. He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

He is in the jail under a $40,000 bond.