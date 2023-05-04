Man charged with 1st degree murder in Whiteville shooting, another with accessory

A man is charged with first degree murder following the shooting a death of William Edwards, Jr.

Whiteville Police (Photo: City of Whiteville Facebook)

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A man is charged with first degree murder following the shooting a death of William Edwards, Jr in April.

Whiteville Police arrested and charged Natrell McKinnies with 1st degree murder on May 3.

Destiny Kemp is also charged with felony accessory after the fact.

Mckinnies received no bond, while Kemp has a $750,000 secured bond. Both are being held at the Columbus County Detention Center.

The SBI is assisting Whiteville Police in the case.