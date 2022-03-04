Man found guilty of taking indecent liberties with a child

RIchard Craig Wilkinson was found guilty of taking indecent liberties with a child (Photo: New Hanover County District Attorney's Office)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — A New Hanover County jury found Richard Craig Wilkinson, 62, guilty of two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child and soliciting a child by a computer in New Hanover County Superior Court after a four day trial.

The evidence presented during the trial established that in August of 2019, the Federal Bureau of Investigation received a tip about Wilkinson engaging in inappropriate behavior with a 15-year-old child. After a thorough investigation, it was determined that Wilkinson met the child online, and began grooming her sexually, and provided her with money, alcohol, gifts, and drug paraphernalia.

Wilkinson has been sentenced to 19-42 months in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction. Upon his release, Wilkinson will have to register as a sex offender for 30 years.