Man injured by Wednesday afternoon lightning strike at Lake Waccamaw

Radar image of a storm over Lake Waccamaw Wednesday (Photo: WWAY)

LAKE WACCAMAW, NC (WWAY) — A person was injured Wednesday afternoon when a storm rolled through Lake Waccamaw.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Bella Colla Road.

According to emergency personnel, a man in his 40s was outside when lightning struck a tree. He was hurt when a section of the tree fell.

Due to the extent of his injuries, the man was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

His condition is currently unknown.

This serves as a reminder, when you hear thunder head indoors until the storm passes.