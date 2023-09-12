Man involved in Wilmington funeral home shooting pleads guilty to drug, gun charges

Charles Gilbert Green (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man has pled guilty to two counts of distribution of cocaine base (crack) and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

Charles Gilbert Green, 29, made the guilty plea Tuesday.

Members of the Brunswick County Vice and Narcotics Unit received information in 2021 a man going by “CJ” was distributing narcotics in Leland. Law enforcement was able to identify “CJ” as Charles Gilbert Green. On June 2, 2021, and on September 23, 2021, law enforcement conducted a controlled purchases of cocaine base (crack) from the Green.

On April 2, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m., officers with the Wilmington Police Department were dispatched to the area of 6th Street and Red Cross Street after receiving a ShotSpotter alert and multiple 911 calls about shots fired. Officers located one person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds who was immediately transported to the hospital where he received treatment and recovered from his injuries.

During their investigation, officers located six fired shell casings in front of the John H. Shaw’s Son Funeral Home on Red Cross Street, where people were gathered for a funeral. Five fired shell casings were also found on the southeast corner of Red Cross and North 6th Street. Officers were able to locate security camera footage which showed Green firing multiple shots from the southeast corner of Red Cross Street towards a group of individuals standing near the funeral home where the shell casings were found. Green then got into a white Ford Flex and drove away. Based on their review of the video footage, officers determined the shell casings found in front of the funeral home were fired in self-defense.

At the time of the shooting, Green was a convicted felon and was prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition. His prior felony convictions include a conviction for common law robbery in 2018 and a conviction for possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana in 2014.