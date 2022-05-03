Man pleads guilty in 2019 murder of girlfriend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man will spend at least 35 years in prison for killing his girlfriend three years ago.

On Tuesday afternoon, Jermaine Pompey, 36, pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the death of Quinchelle Carr, 30.

Wilmington Police found the body of 30-year-old Quinchelle Carr in her apartment in the 600 block of North 30th Street in May of 2019.

With the help of SABLE and the U.S. Marshals, Pompey was arrested shortly after the murder in Columbus County.

A judge sentenced Pompey to between 35 and 42 years in prison. Carr left behind four children.