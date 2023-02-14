Man sentenced to prison for trafficking methamphetamine to undercover detective

Joseph Swies has been sentenced to prison for trafficking drugs to an undercover detective (Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A Rockingham man has been sentenced to prison for selling drugs to an undercover Pender County detective.

41-year-old Joseph Swies arranged to meet the detective in Columbus County in May of 2022 to sell her drugs.

Pender County Detectives notified and coordinated with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, and they arrested Swies.

Swies pled guilty this week in Columbus County Superior Court to Trafficking Methamphetamine.

He was sentenced to 70-93 months in the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections and given a $50,000 fine.