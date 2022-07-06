Man struck by lightning near Masonboro Island on Sunday is Nation’s 3rd lightning fatality this year

Masonboro Island (Photo: WWAY)

MASONBORO ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Officials have identified the man killed after being struck by lightning Sunday afternoon near Masonboro Island.

According the the National Lightning Safety Council, the man was 33-year-old William Friend.

Friend was struck around 3:15 Sunday afternoon while on a boat off the coast.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and the Wilmington Police Department units were patrolling nearby and responded, performing CPR on Friend before transporting him to the hospital.

Friend joins a 39-year-old in Georgia and a 52-year-old in California as the only reported lightning fatalities so far this year.