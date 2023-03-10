Man who allegedly drove car into Wilmington International Airport appears in court

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man accused of crashing his car into the entrance of Wilmington International Airport on Thursday, made his first court appearance on Friday, March 10.

Tray Anthony Dvorak is facing numerous charges, including assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, disorderly conduct, trespass on airport property, and resist/obstruct/delay a government official.

“Right now his charges are state, but that doesn’t mean that he can’t be charged federally going forward. Last night, we were able to charge him with six different charges that put him in the jail with a bond, and then he can still be added additional federal charges if they deem so,” said Lt. Jerry Brewer, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Dvorak’s drove his vehicle through the fence and onto the tarmac. He then left the tarmac, while being pursued by sheriff deputies, and ended up inside​​ the terminal after crashing through doors and windows.

According to TSA, one of their staff members had minor injuries from the incident, and has since been released from the hospital.

Passengers traveling through ILM were shocked when they learned about the incident.

“Very shocking to see, like my first reaction is how did that even happen,” said Erin Burch, traveler.

“I think just relief, that nobody was really injured. I mean for me that would be my biggest nightmare. Just walking to your flight, and then having a car like –barrel through a glass door towards you,” said Kim Sava, traveler.

On Friday, ILM Airport Director Jeff Bourk released a statement which reads in part “I want to thank New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, other law enforcement agencies, airport staff, and our airport partners that acted quickly and effectively last night. I am very proud of our team. I also want to thank Monteith Construction, who responded quickly overnight to make temporary repairs to the fence line and terminal front, so normal operations could resume. ILM has been and continues to be fully in compliance with TSA security requirements. The airport is open and fully operational.”

During Friday’s court appearance, WWAY learned Dvorak was on pre-trial release for another​ offense. His next scheduled court date is March 30.