Marines take home bragging rights in annual Oorah vs. Hooah Fishing Battle

The 13th annual Marines Vs. Soldiers fishing event was held last week in Carolina Beach (Photo: Hope for the Warriors)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — For the third year in a row, Marines have beat out the Soldiers in an annual fishing competition.

The 13th annual Oorah vs. Hoorah Fishing Battle took place late last week in Carolina Beach, pitting 15 Marines vs. 15 Soldiers in a deep sea fishing battle.

Bragging rights go to the team who catches the biggest fish, while promoting camaraderie and showcasing the benefits of fishing as an outlet to active duty military.

Following a full day at sea, the event ended with an awards dinner on the docks.