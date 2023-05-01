Market Street reopens following CSX railroad crossing repairs

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A section of Market Street in Wilmington reopened Monday morning after being closed over the weekend for railroad crossing repairs.

According to a spokesperson with the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the road reopened around 6:30 Monday morning. The work was originally expected to last until Monday evening.

The following detours had been in place:

Four Detours Traveling Eastbound on Market Street (from Downtown):

Right on 16th Street southbound > Left on Dawson Street eastbound > Left on College Road northbound > Market Street.

Left on 17th Street northbound > Right on Princess Place Drive eastbound > Left o 23rd Street northbound > Right on Martin Luther King, Jr Parkway eastbound > Right on Kerr Avenue southbound > Market St.

Left on 23rd Street northbound > Right on Martin Luther King, Jr Parkway eastbound > Right on Kerr Avenue southbound > Market Street.

Right on Covil Avenue southbound > Left on Randall Parkway eastbound > Left on Kerr Avenue northbound > Market Street.

Four Detours Traveling Westbound on Market Street (to Downtown):

Right on Martin Luther King, Jr Parkway westbound > Right on 23rd Street southbound > Market Street.

Left on College Road southbound > Right on Oleander Drive westbound > Right on 17th Street northbound > Market Street.

Right on Kerr Avenue northbound > Left on Martin Luther King, Jr Parkway westbound > Right on 23rd Street southbound > Market Street.

Right on Princess Place Drive > Left on 23rd Street southbound or Left on 16th Street southbound > Market Street.

You can view updates from NCDOT here.