McAlister’s Deli introducing sweet-tea-flavored ice cream on National Iced Tea Day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — To celebrate National Iced Tea Day on June 10, McAlister’s Deli is taking their famous Sweet Tea to a new level by creating a one-of-a-kind, ultimate summer treat: McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea Ice Cream.

Teaming up with artisanal ice cream brand Creamalicious, the limited-edition pint transforms the iconic beverage into a rich, velvety ice cream featuring notes of sugar cookie and lemon swirls — sure to evoke the feeling of sipping a freshly-brewed Sweet Tea on an open-air porch during a beautiful summer day.

“We’re thrilled to put such a fun twist on our most iconic menu item and allow fans the opportunity to experience their favorite Sweet Tea in a new way,” Courtney Bufford, Executive Chef at McAlister’s Deli, said. “With Creamalicious being known for transforming blissful Southern recipes into ice cream, we knew they were the perfect partner to collaborate on a unique confection out of our Famous Sweet Tea.”

The new dessert is made with premium high-quality ingredients, churned with natural Black Tea, and has no artificial flavors or coloring, ensuring each spoonful is as indulgent as the next.

“Creamalicious was born out of honoring traditional dessert recipes passed down for generations and churned to take people deep into the heart of the South where ice cream means connecting with loved ones over a spoonful of goodness,” Creamalicious Owner and Executive Chef Liz Rogers said. “McAlister’s Deli captures the essence of genuine hospitality, so we’re excited our Sweet Tea Ice Cream will be an extension of the authentic nature both brands embody.”

Starting June 10, consumers can sweeten their summer by purchasing a pint for $7.99 at participating McAlister’s Deli’s 500+ locations nationwide while supplies last. The limited-edition flavor will also be available through the Creamalicious website while supplies last.

The exclusive ice cream creation kicks off McAlister’s Deli’s annual Sweet Sips Tea Fest, which celebrates the brand’s famous Sweet Tea as a summer staple keeping consumers cool and refreshed during the hottest months.