2 Marines killed, 2 airlifted in crash involving military vehicle from Camp Lejeune

Crash involving military vehicle on January 19, 2022 (Photo: Jeffrey Dunbar)

ONSLOW COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — 2 people are dead and multiple people injured after a military vehicle form Camp Lejeune overturned while trying to turn onto US-17.

On Wednesday, January 19, at approximately 1:09 pm, the State Highway Patrol responded to a motor vehicle collision on US-17 at the intersection of NC210 in Onslow County.

A 7-ton military vehicle attempted to make a right turn onto US-17 from NC-210 when it overturned into the median of US-17. The 17 passengers located in the back area of the vehicle were ejected during the vehicle overturning.

A second military vehicle being operated behind the initial vehicle was unable to come to a stop and struck one of the ejected passengers. The drivers and occupants of the vehicles are members of the United States Marine Corps operating out of Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. A total of 15 marines were transported to area hospitals by ground, two were air lifted to Vidant Greenville, and two were confirmed deceased at the scene.

Identities of the deceased are not currently available as next of kin notifications are still under way. The proximate cause of the collision is exceeding a safe speed for the turn.

The driver of the overturned vehicle — Louis Barrera, 19 yrs, of Springfield, Tennessee — charged with one count of Exceeding a Safe Speed and two counts of Misdemeanor Death by Motor Vehicle.

The investigation currently remains ongoing.