M&M’s newest pack features upside down, all-female characters

The latest M&M box has several firsts (Photo: Mars / CNN)

(CNN) — M&M’S is making a statement with its latest candy pack, which features an all-female set of characters — including Purple, its newest addition.

Candy maker Mars announced that the limited edition all-female pack will include only Purple, Brown and Green — the candy’s trio of female characters, who are upside-down on the package — to “celebrate women everywhere who are flipping the status quo.” The packs are currently on sale.

Purple, the “spokescandy” announced last year (and the first new M&M’S character in a decade), is a purple peanut M&M. According to the brand, she is a singer who forgoes high heels for lace-up boots and has a quirky, confident personality.

“The M&M’S brand is on a mission to use the power of fun to create purposeful connections, as we work to create a world where everyone feels they belong,” said Gabrielle Wesley, chief marketing officer for Mars Wrigley North America, in a press release.

The packs come in three options: milk chocolate, peanut butter and peanut. Mars said that a portion of profits will go to organizations that are “uplifting and empowering women,” including She Is The Music and We Are Moving the Needle, nonprofit organizations that support women in the music industry.