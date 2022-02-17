Moms gather to let out ‘mom screams’ to relieve stress

Mom screams in Roanoke Virginia on February 16, 2022 (Photo: WDBJ/ CBS News)

ROANOKE, VA (CBS) — Moms across Roanoke gathered Wednesday evening for one reason, to let it all out.

The “Hashtag Mom Scream” movement started in Boston and has been spreading across the nation.

A group of around 20 moms in the Roanoke community gathered at the Mill Mountain Star to let out their frustrations.

Five screams, each for a different reason, rang out into the night sky above the City.

“Moms have done so much in this pandemic,” Chrissi Scherer said. “We’ve carried a lot and I know I’ve felt very isolated, I’ve connected with people who have felt so isolated in their journey and with their frustrations. So coming out and just letting it go just is so therapeutic. ”

The moms hope they can make the meeting at least a monthly tradition to relieve their stress.