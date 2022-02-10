More than 600 trees to be given away Saturday in Wilmington

Alliance for Cape Fear Trees and Warner Temple AME Zion Church partner for giveaway

FILE PHOTO of a tree giveaway on October 10 to help with the areas decreasing tree canopy

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Oaks, maples and elm trees are being given away for free on Saturday to people in the Cape Fear.

The Alliance for Cape Fear Trees, together with Warner Temple AME Zion Church, will be offering free trees from 9:00 a.m. until Noon.

More than 600 3- and 5-gallon trees will be available for free at the church at 621 Nixon Street in downtown Wilmington. There is a limit of two trees per person. Trees are often gone by Noon, so residents are encouraged to come early for the best selection.

Arborists will be available to help residents make informed selections and color photos of trees at maturity will be on display. Volunteers will help carry trees to cars, if needed. Event will take place rain or shine.

The trees were donated to the Alliance for Cape Fear Trees by Worthington Farms in Greenville, NC.