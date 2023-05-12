Multiple fire departments work to put out late night house fire in Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Wrightsville Beach Fire Department, along with Wilmington and New Hanover fire departments, battled a large house fire late Thursday in Wrightsville Beach.

It happened on Auditorium Circle in around 11 p.m.

Flames were quickly put out, and no one was injured.

Through an early investigation, officials say a working fire alarm alerted the homeowners to the danger.

An investigation on how the fire started is still on-going.

The Wrightsville Beach Police ask that if anyone has any information on how the fire started to call the New Hanover County Fire Marshal.