Municipal elections: Wilmington, Leland mayors running unopposed as filing ends

Voter registration and absentee ballot. (Photo: USAF / Trevor Gordnier)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Candidate filing closed Friday for the upcoming municipal election in November.

Some area mayors will run opposed, while others will face several challengers for their seat.

Mayors in Holden Beach, Ocean Isle, Southport, Carolina Beach, Wrightsville Beach and Surf City will all face opponents in this election.

Meanwhile Wilmington’s longest-serving mayor Bill Saffo will run unopposed as he seeks his ninth term.

Also running unopposed are incumbents Brenda Bozeman in Leland and Terry Mann in Whiteville, among others.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 7. The voter registration deadline for municipal elections is October 13, and the deadline to request an absentee ballot is October 31. As a reminder, voters now have to show photo ID to vote in North Carolina.

For a full list of candidates, click here.