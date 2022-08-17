NASA’s moon rocket moved to launch pad for 1st test flight

(Photo: NASA / MGN)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s new moon rocket has arrived at the launch pad for its first test flight.

The 322-foot rocket emerged Tuesday night from its mammoth hangar at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center.

It took nearly 10 hours for the rocket to make the four-mile overnight trip to the pad.

NASA is aiming for an Aug. 29 liftoff for the lunar test flight.

No one will be inside the crew capsule atop the rocket, just three test dummies wired with sensors.

The capsule will circle the moon for a couple weeks, before heading back for a splashdown in the Pacific.

The entire flight should last six weeks.