National Weather Service releases updated severe weather climatology for Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington National Weather Service has released its updated severe weather climatology report.

Counties included in the report include Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover, Pender and Robeson in North Carolina, and Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Marion, Marlboro and Williamsburg in South Carolina.

Between 1991 and 2021 there were 5,265 reports of severe weather across the area covered by the National Weather Service forecast office in Wilmington. Reports of tornadoes, large hail, damaging thunderstorm winds, and freshwater flooding were evaluated for the study.

Over this time period severe weather was directly responsible for 412 injuries, 35 fatalities, and property damage (inflation-adjusted to 2021 dollars) totaling over $388 million.

There were a total of 267 reports of tornadoes (five percent of all severe reports) with 333 injuries and 20 deaths.

There were a total of 1,605 reports of hail (30 percent of all severe reports) with 2 injuries.

There were a total of 2,627 reports of damaging wind events (50 percent of all severe reports) with 73 injuries.

There were a total of 766 reports of flooding (15 percent of all severe reports) with 4 injuries and 15 deaths.