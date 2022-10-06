NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher adds juvenile spadefish to habitat

The NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher has added Spadefish to one of its habitats (Photo: NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher)

FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher has announced additions to their Buzzards Bay habitat.

The new 3-month-old spadefish were propagated at the NC Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores through aquaculture, the breeding of fish to sustainably provide animals for aquarium habitats.

This announcement follows news on Wednesday that all North Carolina Aquariums were receiving grants from NOAA for saltwater fish breeding efforts.

“Our Aquarium team is committed to sustainably breeding species that are of value to public aquariums and commercial fisheries,” Director of the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher Hap Fatzinger said. “This opportunity to put more resources into the aquaculture programs at the North Carolina Aquariums, especially in raising public awareness, is important to our mission to inspire appreciation and conservation of our aquatic environments.”