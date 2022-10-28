NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher offering free admission to military on Veterans Day

The NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher is offering free admission to military members on Veterans Day (Photo: WWAY)

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — As a thank you to all military members, the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher is offering free admission on Veterans Day.

Veterans and active military are welcomed for the free visit with their families on November 11th.

Staff say they want your visit to be exceptional and expect the Aquarium to be very busy.

Although the admission is free, military members need to reserve their tickets in advance HERE.