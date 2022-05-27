NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher urges drivers to watch out for turtles crossing roadways

FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — The next time you’re driving down the road, you may want to keep your eyes peeled for slow-moving obstacles in your path.

According to the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher, it’s common in late spring and early summer to see turtles making their way across the road.

They say if it is safe for you to do so, you can gently pick them up and place them on the side of the road.

But they remind you to make sure you place them in the direction they were heading.