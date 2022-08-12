NC Aquarium working to ‘baby-proof’ otter habitat

(Photo: NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher)

FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — The arrival of the three Asian small-clawed otter pups at the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher appears to be getting closer.

Aquarium staff say they are currently “baby-proofing” the otter habitat before placing the pups in the area.

They are making sure there are no sharp edges, and that the terrain is safe for tiny, baby otter legs to explore, along with their parents, Leia and Quincy.

No timeline has been released for when the otters will be viewable to the public.