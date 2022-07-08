NC cottage elevator safety among 19 bills that Governor Cooper signs

(Photo: Helen Penjam / MGN)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Mandated safety improvements for elevators inside North Carolina vacation cottages are among another 19 bills that Gov. Roy Cooper has signed into law.

With Friday’s actions, Cooper cleared from his desk all but a handful of measures that the General Assembly left for him last week when it adjourned.

Those pending include state budget adjustments and requirements for sheriffs to help federal immigration agents.

Any remaining bill that he doesn’t sign or veto by Monday night will become law automatically.

Friday’s elevator safety measure is named in memory of a 7-year-old Ohio boy who died at a vacation rental on the Outer Banks.