NC elections board certifies Green Party, reverses past vote

Many members of the Green Party say this is a big step for the political party with the election around the corner. (Photo: North Carolina Green Party)

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — The North Carolina State Board of Elections has unanimously voted to recognize the Green Party as a new political party, reversing its previous decision to reject the party’s petition while the board investigated the signature sheets for fraud.

The board’s legal counsel announced Monday that the North Carolina Green Party had submitted enough signatures validated by both the state and county elections boards to earn immediate recognition.

But Green Party candidates still face an ongoing legal battle to appear on the November ballot after the state board’s initial rejection of the petition led the party to miss the July 1 deadline to submit its nominees.