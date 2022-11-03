NC Spot Festival returns to Hampstead

One of Cape Fear's largest festivals, the NC Spot Festival, will begin again on November 5 and 6

NC Spot Festival (Photo: WWAY)

Hampstead, NC (WWAY) — One of Cape Fear’s largest festivals, the NC Spot Festival, returns this weekend.

The festival celebrates the saltwater fish Spot, which is local to the Carolina coast.

Gates open at 9 a.m. with the opening ceremony happening at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

For both days, attendees can enjoy festival merchandise sales, over 100 arts & craft, business and food truck vendors, inflatables provided by Bounce House of Wilmington, and a dance floor. Saturday evening, multiple local bands, singers, and performers with Chillin Dixie are performing. On Sunday, Axes & Allies are providing an axe throwing cage.

Spot plates are $10, and sales begin at 11 a.m.

Admission is $5 for children and adults aged 7 and up, and parking is free.

The festival runs Saturday and Sunday. It’s located at 14221 US HWY 17 in Hampstead.