NC State University professor provides reasoning behind recent vibrantly blue ocean waters

Recent drone video in Kure Beach shows how clear and blue the ocean water has been at times (Photo: Aaron Cropper)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve visited the beach over the last month, you may have noticed the ocean has looked much bluer than usual at times.

While clear, blue water is common in the tropics, it is a bit rarer in the Cape Fear.

Offshore waters are typically clear, but it usually changes colors as you approach the coast.

NC State University professor Chris Osburn says the lack of runoff from rivers and several other factors has helped make the water more of its natural color recently.

“If it’s been a real calm day, the water will also look very blue because there’s not a lot of wave action,” Osburn said. “There’s not a lot of turbulence to mix up sediments and mixing those in the water column.”

Osburn says a widespread, heavy rain or strong winds could churn up the ocean and make it murky again at any time.