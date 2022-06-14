NC Volunteer Fire Department rescues dog trapped in submerged car for 20 minutes

CRAWFORD TOWNSHIP, NC (WWAY) — A dog was safely rescued early Sunday morning in northeastern North Carolina after a car overturned into a canal.

The Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department received a call at 12:56 Sunday morning for a car in a canal around 200 Blk Shawboro Road, Moyock.

The department says when they arrived on scene, the convertible sports cars driver was out but the owners dog was still missing.

Volunteers say they heard a whimpering sound in the car and immediately overturned the car to gain access. Even though the car was upside down in the water for 20 minutes, the department was able to recover the dog under the dash floorboard where there was an air pocket.

The dog was rescued with no apparent injuries. North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.