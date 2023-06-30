NC Wildlife enforcing ‘Operation Dry Water’ to ensure boat safety

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — With the upcoming Fourth of July holiday, officials are anticipating the waterways will be crowded with boaters.

They’re reminding people to boat safe, and boat sober.

Operation Dry Water is a year-round boating under the influence and enforcement campaign, but it will be on heightened enforcement July 1st through July 3rd.

NC Wildlife Officers will work with other agencies to prevent people from drinking while boating.

Clayton Ludwick is a sergeant with NC Wildlife Resources Commission. He reminds boaters to keep safety at the forefront of their holiday plans.

“It’s a beautiful weekend to have fun, Fourth of July. Celebrate it. Have a designated driver if you are going to drink. Stay vigilant when you’re on the water. Just because you’re doing the right thing, somebody else might not be doing the right thing and that’s why we’re there to help protect the public by enforcing boating safety law.”