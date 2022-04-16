NC Wildlife Resources Commission reminds people to keep an eye out for bird nests on beaches

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The weather is warming up, which means you’ll likely be heading down to the beach in the coming months.

But the NC Wildlife Resources Commission urges you to watch your step (and your dog’s too) for bird nests commonly found on sandy beaches or islands along the sound from April through August.

The group says the eggs and chicks blend in with the sand, making the nests hard to spot.

Know areas of nesting activity have been marked by NC Wildlife with posts and signage, but some areas may not be marked at all.

The most common nesting birds found along our shores are the Least Tern, Gull-billed Tern, Wilson’s Plover, Piping Plover, Common Tern, Black Skimmer and American Oystercatcher.

According to NC Wildlife, these are migratory birds that travel from as far away as South America to nest and raise their young on North Carolina’s beaches each spring and summer.

If you ever see someone disturbing beach-nesting birds or eggs, the NC Wildlife Resources Commision asks you to call them at 800-662-7137.